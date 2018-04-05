Hippo Tiger Giraffe Games Just a Month Away

On Saturday, May 5 at 5:15 p.m., the most prominent spirit event of the year for the elementary schools will take place on the George Mason High School turf field — the annual Hippo Tiger Giraffe (HTG) Games.

Interested attendees are encouraged to save the date to watch their favorite teachers battle it out in fun relays and challenges.

Last year the HTG Games raised over $15,000, which funded teacher grants, special events, school equipment and supplies. Class baskets, a silent auction of K-5th-grade group art projects, concessions, and spirit wear sales are all part of the evening. Games begin at 7:15 p.m. Tickets go on sale online for $10 on April 15. Tickets available at the door for $15. Volunteers are needed. If interested in volunteering, e-mail htggames2018@gmail.com.

