Opioid Abuse Prevention Workshops Set

Clinicians from the Fairfax-Falls Church Community Services Board, the , law enforcement, people living in recovery and family advocates are involved in community events for opioid abuse prevention this month.

Scheduled events include Opioids: A Fairfax City Community Conversation about the nationwide epidemic and preventative measures on April 19, 7 – 9 p.m., at Sherwood Community Center, 3740 Old Lee Highway, Fairfax; A Community Conversation about the Opioid Crisis for students in 7-12 grades and their parents, April 28, 1 – 5 p.m. Epiphany Episcopal Church, 3301 Hidden Meadow Drive, Herndon; Operation Medicine Cabinet Cleanout, a free, convenient, confidential and safe disposal of unused or expired medications during Operation Medicine Cabinet Cleanout on April 28, when medications can be dropped at any of the eight Fairfax County District Police Stations between 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.; Revive! training opportunities, where individuals are trained on what to do and not do in an overdose situation, how to administer naloxone, and what to do afterwards and attendees receive a free Revive! kit, which includes all the supplies needed to administer naloxone. Attendees also receive a safety plan to help individuals prevent overdose if they relapse, April 10, Fairfax, Merrifield Center, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., April 15, Chantilly, A New Beginning, 3 – 4 p.m., and April 25, Alexandria, Gartlan Center, 1 – 2 p.m.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments