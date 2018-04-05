University Women’s Book Sale Occurs Next Weekend

Interested attendees are encouraged to visit the the American Association of University Women’s book sale from April 13-14 in the Little City.

Sale is Friday, April 13 from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Saturday, April 14 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Falls Church Community Center, (223 Little Falls St., Falls Church) just off Route 7.

Thousands of books are avaialable for browsing and buying. A wide selection of hardback, paperbacks, fiction and non-fiction of all kindsare also available for purchase.

Most books priced at $3 or less. The book sale benefits scholarship/grant programs for women, including local Falls Church high school girls.

For more information about the book sale, visit fallschurcharea-va.aauw.net/booksale or call (703) 941-5643, molliejewell2@gmail.com.

