Falls Church High School (FCHS) students, parents and nearby residents are encouraged to register and attend the 13th Annual Jaguar 5K Run/Walk and Kids one mile Fun Run that will take place on Saturday, April 28. Registration information can be found on fallschurchsports.org and then clicking the “Files and Links” tab and then on “www.jaguar5k.com.” For more information, contact FCHS Boosters at fchsboosternews@gmail.com

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments