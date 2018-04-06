Karaoke at the American Legion Hall

American Legion Hall Post 130 (400 N. Oak St., Falls Church) will be hosting “Karaoke with Babs,” on Saturday, April 14 from 8 p.m. – midnight. This event is free and open to the public.

Interested attendees of all ages are encouraged to bring a few of their favorite songs in mind so the organizers can queue up a playlist and provide all singers a chance to stretch their vocal chords during the event.

For more information, contact the American Legion Post at 703-533-1945.

