Mason Robotics Qualifies for World Championship Finals

On March 29-31, the George Mason High School Robotics team competed at the Chesapeake District Championship, held at the University of Maryland.

Mason Robotics was in 12 qualification matches with a random selection of alliance partners resulting in a record of 4-7-1.

The team accumulated some of the highest stats of the competition for climbing and ‘autonomous’ points.

The team has qualified to compete in the World Championship finals for the third year in a row as the 24th team out of the Chesapeake District.

A special congratulations go to the team’s programming captain, Erik Boesen, selected as one of the four Chesapeake District’s FIRST Dean’s List Award Finalists. The award recognizes student leaders who have led their teams and communities to increased awareness of FIRST and its mission while achieving personal technical expertise.

