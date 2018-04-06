Prescription Drug Take Back Day on April 28

On Saturday, April 28 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., the City of Falls Church Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will give the public an opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.

Residents are encouraged to bring their pills for disposal to the Community Center (223 Little Falls St.) during this event. Note that the DEA cannot accept liquids or needles or sharps, only pills or patches. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

Last October, Americans turned in over 912,305 pounds of unwanted medicines through over 5,321 collection sites nationwide, a new record for this bi-annual event.

In Virginia alone, 25,823 pounds of unwanted medicines were collected at 167 sites statewide.

This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue.

Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse.

Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs.

Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet.

In addition, Americans are advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines — flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash — both pose potential safety and health hazards.

For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the April 28 Take Back Day event, go to the DEA Diversion website: deadiversion.usdoj.gov/drug_disposal/takeback/index.html.

