Stemtree’s Science & Engineering Programs Coming to W. Broad

Stemtree has signed a lease for 230 W. Broad Street the retail space on the corner of W. Broad and Maple Avenue formerly occupied by Doodlehopper 4 Kids prior to its consolidation into space at 234 W. Broad Street. Stemtree is a science and engineering self-paced and customized enrichment program that provides one-on-one instruction and activities for each student.

Stemtree offers after school programs, with or without pick-ups provided, tutoring, camps, and birthday parties.

For more information, visit www.stemtree.com.

