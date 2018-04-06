Vietnam Veterans Meeting Scheduled for April 19

Chapter 227, Vietnam Veterans of America Inc., invites all veterans, friends and the general public to attend the April 19 chapter meeting at Amphora Restaurant (377 Maple Avenue West, Vienna) at 7:30 p.m.

BJ Elliott Prior will discuss her stewardess service on the commercial flights (aka Freedom Bird) that transported troops to and from Vietnam and the Vietnam veterans that she got to know. Her story provides another unknown facet of every war. Admission is free.

For information, call Len Ignatowski at 703-255-0353 or visit the web page at vva227.org.

