Wang Named Grand Marshal for Annual Memorial Day Parade

Falls Church City historian Midge Wang will preside over the City’s annual Memorial Day Parade as the Grand Marshal on Monday, May 28.

The City’s Recreation and Parks Advisory Board selected Wang based on her life-long dedication to the Falls Church, and most notably her efforts towards the preservation, restoration and education of historical properties throughout the Little City. Those include her service on the Board of the Village Preservation and Improvement Society for nearly 20 years as well as service as a long-time member of the City’s Historical Commission and Arts and Humanities Council. Wang was also the driving force behind the Victorian-style restoration and public use of Frady Park.

“I think that all the historic houses in the City belong to the community,” said Wang, who has lived in Falls Church since 1963. “They should be part of the fabric of the City. Not that I don’t enjoy everything else I’ve worked on, but I think so much of my time and effort has been to raise awareness of the historic homes in the City.”

Wang owns and lives in Mount Hope, a historic Victorian house on S. Oak Street described in one nominating letter as having “…a wonderful garden and interior as rich in history as any museum.” A Historical Marker sits in the home’s front yard — one of several interpretative markers at key historical sites throughout the City that Wang established, designed and fundraised for. Most of the Historical Markers are listed on the Victorian Map of Falls Church, a walking tour of all the historic properties in the City that Wang conceived, researched and helped produce.

As a member of the Friends of Cherry Hill Farmhouse, Wang is a fixture at the historical City-owned 19th century house and property. Along with her role as founder of the Victorian Society of Falls Church, Wang has worked for decades to bring visibility to Cherry Hill Farmhouse, including establishing a living history program in the mid-1990s.

“Twenty years later,” reads one nomination letter, “having historic re-enactors may seem normal, but it was Midge that introduced it in a way that allows residents and visitors to learn in a fun way the very important local history that happened here.”

“These are but a few of the 100s of examples where Midge Wang has exemplified her generous spirit,” as one of her nominating letters put it.

As one nomination letter describes, Ms. Wang worked along with City staff to “gain consensus for the Victorian vision for the park, raise private funds to buy the fountain and other stylistic elements to set the Victorian tone of the park.”

