Crime Report: Uber Driver Assaulted, Home Burglary & More

The top news in this week’s City of Falls Church crime report is the burglary of a house on Grove Ave. last week while the residents were at home. While some of the stolen items were recovered nearby, the suspects are still at large.

In other Falls Church crime, there was a spate of assaults including an incident where a Falls Church man was arrested for assaulting an Uber driver on E. Broad St., a motorist was assaulted after being flagged down by a suspect on N. Fairfax St., a Fairfax man was arrested for assault after an incident at Lesly Restaurant and a 19-year-old Falls Church woman was arrested for assault on Tuckahoe St.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: April 2 – 8, 2018

Driving Under the Influence, 6757 Wilson Blvd (Eden Center), Apr 2, 12:56 AM, a male, 38, of Burtonsville, MD, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence.

Drug Violations, 600 blk E Columbia St, Apr 2, 12:56 PM, a male, 20, and a male, 19, both of Falls Church, VA, were issued summonses for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Paraphernalia.

Drug Violations, 100 blk S Washington St, Apr 3, 11:14 AM, a male, 27, of Pasadena, MD, was issued a summons for Possession of Marijuana.

Larceny from Vehicle, 1000 E. Broad St (24 Hour Fitness), Apr 2, 5:30 PM, an item of value was taken from a vehicle.

Assault, 1000 blk N Tuckahoe St, Apr 3, 7:04 PM, a female, 19, of the City of Falls Church, was arrested for assault.

Hit and Run, 800 blk Lincoln Ave, between Mar 31 and Apr 3, a vehicle was struck by another vehicle which left the scene.

Residential Burglary, 300 blk Grove Ave, Apr 3, 9:22 PM, suspect(s) entered an occupied but unsecured home and took items of value. Residents heard noise but never saw suspects. A K-9 search was undertaken and many of the stolen items were recovered nearby. Investigation continues.

Urinating in Public, S Maple Ave/ Wallace St, Apr 4, 9:35 AM, a male, 62, of Falls Church, was issued a summons for Urinating in Public.

Drunk in Public, 127 E Broad St (Applebee’s), Apr 4, 9:56 PM, a female, 30, of Falls Church, was arrested for being Drunk in Public.

Smoking Violations, 6757 Wilson Blvd, #15 (H2O Café), April 5, 1:11 AM, a male, 43, of Silver Spring, MD, was issued a summons for Smoking in a Restaurant.

Assault, 100 blk N Fairfax St, Apr 5, 7:38 PM, motorist was flagged down by unknown suspect and assaulted following a verbal dispute. Suspect described as a white male in his 60`s, approximately 6` tall, balding with gray hair, and wearing a gray jacket. He was accompanied by a white female of approximately the same age, medium build, short, with gray hair.

Smoking Violations, 6795 Wilson Blvd, # 2 (Café Gio), Apr 6, 6:36 PM, a male, 56, of Arlington, VA, was issued a summons for Smoking in a Restaurant

Destruction of Property, 200 blk S Lee St, Apr 6, 9:59 PM, a window was damaged by a rock. Suspects described as two Asian or Hispanic males and one white male all dark haired and approximately five foot three inches, wearing dark clothing. Last seen running North on S Oak.

Hit and Run, 6793 Wilson Blvd (Eden Center), Apr 7, between 8 and 8:40 PM, a vehicle was struck by another vehicle which left the scene.

Assault, 400 blk E Broad St, Apr 8, 12:12 AM, an Uber passenger assaulted the driver. A male, 27, of Falls Church, VA, was issued a summons for Assault and Battery.

Assault, 306 Hillwood Ave (Lesly Restaurant Bar & Grill), Apr 8, 2:19 AM, am ale, 36, of Fairfax, VA, was issued two summonses for Assault and Battery.

Smoking Violations, 6757 Wilson Blvd, #24 (Le Billiards), Apr 8, 2:40 PM, a male, 62, of Falls Church, VA, was issued a summons for Smoking in a Restaurant.

Larceny from Vehicle, 900 blk W Broad St, Apr 8, 2 PM, taxi driver reported an item of value missing from vehicle.

OTHER ARRESTS

Apr 7, 2 PM, a male, 28, of Manassas, VA, was arrested by Prince William County Police on a Capias from the City of Falls Church. Underlying charge was Driving Under the Influence.

