Justice High School Logo Unveiled

J.E.B Stuart High School has released its new logo as it prepares for the transition to Justice High School during the summer of this year.

The new logo for Justice High was made public by Stuart High principal Penny Gros Monday. Stuart was renamed Justice High School by the Fairfax County School Board in October 2017. The logo reflects the school mascot, the Wolves, selected by students in January. Local design firm Startte provided more than 40 hours of graphic design labor at no cost and created a number of images for use on apparel, print and electronic formats.

