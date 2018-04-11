Fairfax Co. Police Request Public Help in Search for Suspects

Fairfax County Police detectives are seeking public assistance in identifying suspects responsible for breaking into a vacant home on property owned by the Fairfax County Park Authority.

According to videos from Fairfax County police dated Dec. 31, 2017, there appear to be three suspects total, with two of them being slender white males in their 20’s. One suspect has brunette hair while the other has blonde hair and both are clean shaven. The third suspect did not have any noticeable physical identifiers.

There have been five reported incidents at John C. and Margaret K. White Gardens, a 13-acre park in the Falls Church area of Fairfax County since last October. In each case, a window was broken to gain entry into the home. White Gardens, as it’s known in the community, is located in the 6700 block of Princess Anne Lane.

Anyone with information about the break-ins or any of the suspects is asked to call 703-691-2131. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by visiting fairfaxcrimesolvers.org, or calling 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). They can also be sent in via text by texting “TIP187” plus the message to CRIMES (274637). Text STOP to 274637 to cancel, or HELP to 274637 for help. Message and data rates may apply. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1000 if their information leads to an arrest.

