This Week in Sports: Softball & Baseball

By Matt Delaney

SOPHOMORE PITCHER Kelly Fischer cocks her arm back as she prepares to send a strike down home plate. Strong performances by the Mustangs have made last year’s winless record a thing of the past, as they currently sit at 2-2 in the young season.

IT’S BEEN A ROUGHER GO for Mason’s baseball team, as they have struggled to string together consistent wins with their record currently at 1-5. The lone bright spot came against John Paul the Great Catholic School on April 6, where hot bats, including junior catcher Sean Butler’s (picture) helped the Mustangs earn a 17-3 win and some needed morale in the dugout.

