Arrive Alive Program Visits Yorktown High on Friday

The Arrive Alive Tour will be at Yorktown High School (5200 Yorktown Blvd., Arlington) on Friday, April 13 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The program uses a high-tech simulator, impact video and a number of other resources to educate the public about the dangers of texting while driving and intoxicated driving. The simulator allows participants to experience the potential consequences of distracted and impaired driving in a controlled environment.

These events reinforce the subjects that schools and parents teach them daily. For more information, call Todd Betzold at 888.436.3394 ext. 6388.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments