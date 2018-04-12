Congressional Students Win Eco-Friendly Award

Students in a sixth grade Global Perspectives class at the Congressional School are celebrating after being named winners of a Project Green Schools 2018 Green Difference Award for their project entitled “Blueprint for a More Sustainable School.” The project, which won in the category of Outstanding Commitment to Greenovation [Green + STEM + Innovation], involved student research and the creation of a large model of sustainable elements designed to enhance Congressional School’s environmentally friendly and energy efficient practices.

After completing the research-based phase of the project, the students each created small models of sustainable elements relating to water conservation, landscape management, solar, wind, and geothermal energy and combined them to form a large-scale model. After completing the project, the students presented their findings to other students in the school and to members of the school’s senior administration

On Friday, April 13, Denise Yassine will attend a ceremony in Boston, Massachusetts to receive the award on behalf of her students.

