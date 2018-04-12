You are here: Home » Around F.C. » Last Call for Henderson Career Fair Volunteers

Last Call for Henderson Career Fair Volunteers

April 12, 2018 12:36 PM0 comments
By FCNP.com

The annual Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School (7130 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church) Career Fair is this Friday, and this popular event is still looking for a few more presenters. Residents are encouraged to consider sharing their career with the students on Friday morning. There’s no need for a prepared speech, just a willingness to have a conversation with interested students as they circulate at the event. To sign up and for more information, contact school counselor Matt Sowers at sowersm@fccps.org.

Comments

comments

Facebook Iconfacebook like buttonTwitter Icontwitter follow buttonGoogle+Google+