Last Call for Henderson Career Fair Volunteers

The annual Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School (7130 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church) Career Fair is this Friday, and this popular event is still looking for a few more presenters. Residents are encouraged to consider sharing their career with the students on Friday morning. There’s no need for a prepared speech, just a willingness to have a conversation with interested students as they circulate at the event. To sign up and for more information, contact school counselor Matt Sowers at sowersm@fccps.org.

