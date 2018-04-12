Letters to the Editor: Shame If We Can’t Provide Teachers Adequate Pay

Letters to the Editor: April 12 – 18, 2018

Shame If We Can’t Provide Teachers Adequate Pay

Editor,

I am wondering why Councilman Phil Duncan is pushing to not pay the hard working teachers of Falls Church City Public Schools?

We live in one of the wealthiest counties in the nation, and it would be a shame if we could not provide our own teachers with adequate pay. I would like to think that our teachers would be able to get their next step for the pay increase.

We are, in fact, the number one school district in the Commonwealth of Virginia, it would be nice to pay the teachers that helped make that possible.

If we are not careful, we could be looking at a teacher strike just like West Virginia or Oklahoma.

Eric Wright

Falls Church

Tumultuous 1968 Was Quite a Memorable Year

Editor,

Thanks for the prompt obituary of the legendary Connie Lawn. I didn’t know her personally and never met her, but I heard her speak as a guest on the Jim Bohannon radio show. It’s amazing she covered so many epic events during that tumultuous year of 1968. They don’t make years like 1968 anymore!

Speaking of 1968, last Saturday night I attended the Led Zeppelin tribute band show at the State Theatre. Their singer mentioned that Led Zeppelin is celebrating the 50th anniversary of their founding in late 1968. Yes indeed, in the summer of 1968 the Yardbirds broke up and lead guitarist Jimmy Page formed the “New Yardbirds.” They changed their name to Led Zeppelin in October 1968.

Greg Paspatis

Alexandria

