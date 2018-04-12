Mason Senior to Perform at National Portrait Gallery

Blake Myles Hopkins, a senior at George Mason High School, auditioned for Paris-based artist, Lee Mingwei and the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery staff and was subsequently selected for the opportunity to perform at the Gallery’s celebration of 50 years of defining the nation’s history through portraiture on two upcoming dates: Saturday, April 14 and April 28 from 2 – 4 p.m.

As one of the selected singers for this project, Hopkins will perform at the critically acclaimed performance piece “Sonic Blossom” by Mingwei as part of the participatory artwork, the latest iteration of the museum’s “Identify” series, which will provide visitors with the chance to receive “the gift of song in German.”

Hopkins will share songs by composer Franz Schubert in the Portrait Gallery’s “Great Hall” for this project as a gift to visitors. This marks the first time that this work is being presented in Washington, D.C.

For more information, visit npg.si.edu/sonic-blossom

