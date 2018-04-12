You are here: Home » Around F.C. » Mason Students Recognized for Art & Writing Success

Mason Students Recognized for Art & Writing Success

April 12, 2018 6:15 PM0 comments
By FCNP.com

The Alliance for Young Artists & Writers has awarded 2018 Scholastic Art & Writing medals to George Mason High School students Estelle Timar-Wilcox and Annie Castillo for poetry, and Tenzin Namgyel for photography. The three were among eight Mustangs to have won Gold Keys in the regional competition in February. They join a legacy of celebrated artists who have received this award including Robert Redford, Andy Warhol, and Joyce Carol Oates. The award presentation will be in June at Carnegie Hall.

