Mason Students Recognized for Art & Writing Success

The Alliance for Young Artists & Writers has awarded 2018 Scholastic Art & Writing medals to George Mason High School students Estelle Timar-Wilcox and Annie Castillo for poetry, and Tenzin Namgyel for photography. The three were among eight Mustangs to have won Gold Keys in the regional competition in February. They join a legacy of celebrated artists who have received this award including Robert Redford, Andy Warhol, and Joyce Carol Oates. The award presentation will be in June at Carnegie Hall.

