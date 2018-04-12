Spring Plays on the Bill at F.C. Schools

By Matt Delaney

This spring’s high school theater offerings in the Falls Church area are right around the corner and are sure treats for audiences.

‘The Little Mermaid’ at J.E.B. Stuart High School

“The Little Mermaid” is a musical based on one of writer Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved stories and the classic Disney animated film. With music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater and a compelling book by Doug Wright, it is a heart-warming, family friendly story featuring some of the best-known songs from the past 30 years.

J.E.B. Stuart (Justice) High School (3301 Peace Valley Lane, Falls Church). Show dates: April 12 – 14, at 7 p.m., and a 2 p.m. matinee on April 14. More information is available at stuartdrama.org.

‘Metamorphoses’ at George Mason High School

“Metamorphoses” is based on the Roman poet Ovid’s transformation myths. The play is a series of vignettes that touch on themes that are interlaced throughout human history such as love and necessary adaptations that make living in new times and new society’s possible. Throughout the production, which is centered around a pool of water in the middle of the stage, the play covers multiple story angles while creating a complex, yet relatable picture of humanity.

George Mason High School (7124 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). Show dates: April 26 – 28.

‘Thoroughly Modern Millie’ at Marshall High School

Marshall High School’s 2017 – 2018 season closes with the musical “Thoroughly Modern Millie.” Based on the 1967 Academy Award-winning film set in 1922, the frivolity and excess that the”Roaring Twenties” were known for ended in a loud crash known as the Great Depression. Taking place in the wake of a traumatic World War I, even the largest of problems and issues could be swept under the rug with a perfectly timed party. The head of the theatre program at Marshall, Jason Tamborini, has been working to educate the cast, crew and community on sensitive subjects in the show including subplots of human trafficking and racial discrimination.

George C. Marshall High School (7731 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). Show dates: April 26 – 28th and May 4 & – 5 at 7:30 p.m. plus matinees on April 28 and May 5 at 2 p.m.

‘Arabian Nights’ at Falls Church High School

King Shahryar discovers his wife is with another lover and murders them both for the betrayal. Now alone, the king decides to marry a new woman at night and spitefully kill her in the morning after, setting a deadly trend in motion. This went on until a young woman named Scheherezade daringly wed herself to the king and began telling a fanciful and elaborate tale each evening and continuing through until dawn, suspending her death sentence for one thousand and one nights.

Falls Church High School (7521 Jaguar Trail, Falls Church). Show dates: May 3 – 5 at 7 p.m. More information is available at fchsdrama.org

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments