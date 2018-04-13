F.C. Recognizes National Public Safety Telecommunicators’ Week

NATIONAL PUBLIC SAFETY Telecommunicators’ Week” was recognized by the Falls Church City Council this week, hailing those dispatchers who are the first to act in an emergency involving police services. “Emergency communications Technicians are the first and most critical contact that our citizens have with emergency services,” the proclamation stated. Members of the F.C. Police Department posed for a photo with the City Council after Mayor David Tarter signed the proclamation. (Photo: News-Press)

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments