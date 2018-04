UNVEILING a commemorative plaque with the names of various faith groups that helped the Falls Church-McLean Children’s Center reach its 50th anniversary is the school’s president, Jan Auerbach (left) and executive director Elizabeth Page. The school’s focus has always been aiding in the childrearing of low-income families as 60 percent of its students experience some kind of economic obstacle that prevents full-time parental care.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments