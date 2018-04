A HOST of locals were out and about during the March for Our Lives protest that took place in the nation’s capitol on March 24. These Falls Church women were in good spirits upon debarking the Metro at the East Falls Church Station following the mass demonstation in Washington, D.C. on March 24.

ALSO recouping from the March was the Falls Church-McLean Chapter of Mom’s Demand Action on Gun Violence.

