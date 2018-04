The George Mason High School Robotics team, 1418, will team up with Cyclebar (301 W. Broad St., Falls Church) this Sunday, April 15 at 3:30 p.m. to help the team fundraise for its trip to the World Championships and for materials to build up their robot.

A $30 donation includes admission for the class, cycling shoe rentals, towels and a water bottle. To sign up, visit Mason robotics’ page at fitmetrix.io/webportal/ClassList.

