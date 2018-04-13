Pub Theology Comes To F.C. on April 18

Any residents interested in discussing religion, theology and the role of religious institutions in social issues can attend pub theology on Wednesday, April 18 at Argia’s Restaurant (124 N. Washington St., Falls Church) from 7:30 – 9 p.m.

The Rev. Laura Martin of Rock Spring Congregational United Church of Christ in Arlington will lead the discussion.

Martin spoke at Dulin United Methodist Church about her experience leading a triage unit at a Charlottesville hospital during the tragic events last August that led to a woman’s death and dozens of injuries. She has lead previous pub theology evenings at Falls Church’s Café Kindred and the Mad Fox Brewing Company. Several Rock Spring Church members live in Falls Church.

Historically, pubs have been gathering areas to talk about life, philosophy, faith and deep questions of meaning. Increasingly, people all over are rediscovering a safe, open space where they can explore and express their own doubts and questions, learn from others and engage people of varying religious traditions.

The format is simple – beer, conversation and God. Residents are encouraged to bring their questions and their curiosity. Be ready to engage with people of varying religious traditions, philosophical perspectives and life experiences.

Attendees are welcome to purchase food or drinks of your choice during the gathering.

To help the restaurant save enough space, RSVP to info@rockspringucc.org with the guest(s) name and number of people attending.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments