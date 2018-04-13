Student-led Protest at NRA HQ on April 14

Residents can show their support for the efforts of youth across the country who are speaking truth to power and demanding change to U.S gun laws at the Student Protest at the National Rifle Association’s headquarters (11250 Waples Mill Rd., Fairfax) on Saturday, April 14 from noon – 2 p.m.

This month’s NRA Vigil is being planned by youth from Virginia, Maryland, Florida and Connecticut.

Interested attendees can come listen to these kids, who have set the theme for this event as “Protect Kids Not Guns.”

Student speakers at the event are:

Aalayah Eastmond — a survivor of the shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, who spoke at the March for Our Lives event in Washington D.C. on March 24;

Jenny Wadhwa — a junior at Newtown High School in Connecticut and member of the Jr. Newtown Action Alliance;

Michael Solomon — a sophomore at Springbrook High School in Silver Spring, Maryland and co-president of MOCO (Montgomery County) Students for Gun Control who spoke at a rally on the National Mall he helped organize on March 14;

Olivia Mumma — a senior at Patriot High School in Nokesville, Virginia who helped organize a school walkout and arranged buses for youth from Prince William County to attend March for Our Lives in D.C. on March 24;

Fifth graders from George Mason Elementary School in Alexandria, Virginia who helped organize a walkout on March 14 to promote school safety and to honor lives lost to gun violence.

If attendees are willing to shuttle people from the Vienna Metro to the NRA, contact Heather Wiemer at heathertheslp@gmail.com.

