Vietnamese-American Veteran Friendship Monument Sought

Bob Smith of the Greater Falls Church Veterans Council presented to the Falls Church City Council Monday a plan for the construction of a Vietnamese and American Veterans Friendship monument at the intersection of E. Broad and Hillwood Avenue, just behind the 24 Hour Fitness facility at the far east end of the City. Smith stressed that no taxpayer dollars will be used, but that the monument will be an important national marker next to the Eden Center, one of the east coast’s most popular centers of Vietnamese-American commerce and culture. He said a dedication ceremony would attract important national figures.

The matter will go before the F.C. Planning Commission for an OK.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments