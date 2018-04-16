Crime Report: Cash Register Stolen from Super Chicken, Stolen Car Found in Philly & More Hit & Runs

A cash register stolen from Super Chicken in the City of Falls Church during a break in was later found in a creek, according to the latest F.C. crime report released today.

In other crime news, a car stolen from Koons Ford last November was discovered by police in Philadelphia last week, two people were arrested for DUIs, a person was cited for urinating in public and there were two more hit and runs.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: April 9 – 15, 2018

Driving Under the Influence, 100 blk N Cherry St, Apr 10, 01:16 AM, a male, 26, of Chantilly, VA, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence and Refusal of Breath Test.

Commercial Burglary, 422 S Washington St (Super Chicken), between 9:30 PM, Apr 9 and 6:16 AM, Apr 10, unknown suspect(s) broke a glass door and took a cash register. Fairfax Police located the register in a nearby creek. Investigation continues.

Hit and Run, 435 S Washington St (Coleman PowerSport), between 11 AM and 2 PM, Apr 6, a vehicle was struck by another vehicle which left the scene.

Hit and Run, 1218 W Broad St (Starbuck’s), Apr 11, between 10 and 10:30 AM, a vehicle in the parking lot was struck by another vehicle which left the scene.

Urinating in Public, 100 blk S Washington St, Apr 13, 7:30 AM, a male, 60, of no fixed address, was issued a summons for Urinating in Public.

Larceny from Vehicle, 300 blk N Underwood St, between 8 PM, Apr 12 and 6 AM, Apr 13, items of value were removed from an unsecured vehicle.

Trespassing, 110 N West St (7-11), Apr 13, 9:22 PM, a male, 60, of no fixed address, was issued a summons for Trespassing.

Driving Under the Influence, 7100 blk Leesburg Pike, Apr 15, 2:42 AM, a male, 19, of Philadelphia, PA, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence.

Apr 10, 6:58 PM, a male, 63, of Stanardsville, VA, was arrested by Virginia State Police on a City of Falls Church Felony warrant for Identity Theft.

Apr 13, Philadelphia Police recovered a Ford Focus which had been stolen from Koon’s Ford Nov, 2017.

