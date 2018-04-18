F.C.’s Makron Solutions Nets $166 Million Contract

By Sally Cole

Markon Solutions, a project management consulting firm, has signed a contract to provide project engineering services for the $166 million U.S. Embassy Chancery rehabilitation in Manila, Philippines. The 17.4-acre project includes the renovation/addition of offices and secure spaces, historic preservation of major rooms, and safety and security upgrades.

This project is part of the U.S. Department of State’s Capital Security Construction Program. Markon will provide engineering, architecture, and project controls support.

