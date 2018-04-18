Free Tai Chi Class at Sun & Moon on April 30

By Sally Cole

Sun & Moon Taiji One will host a Tai Chi open house with free trial Tai Chi class on Monday, April 30 from 8 – 9 p.m. The event, which is open to those who want to experience a wide range of physical-mental health benefits of Tai Chi, will take place at the Falls Church location at Jhoon Rhee Tae Kwon Do, 1136 W. Broad Street in Falls Church.

Reservations are required and can be made by phone at 301-512-5071 or by email at SunAndMoonTaijiOne@gmail.com.

