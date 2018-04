By Sally Cole

Orangetheory Fitness Falls Church has opened at 510 S. Washington Street in Falls Church. The circuit based fitness studio is offering free classes this week and hosting a grand opening ribbon cutting on Friday, April 20 at 6:45 p.m.

Orangetheory is an hour-long, heart-rate based interval training circuit program conducted in a fun and energizing group environment.

For more information, email studio0708@orangetheoryfitness.com.

