CEO to Speak at April’s Last Rotary Club Meeting

Carla Fleming, CEO of Pivoting Strategies, will present a talk entitled, “What Do You Know About your Customer?” at tonight’s Falls Church Rotary Club’s dinner meeting at the Harvest Moon Restaurant (7260 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church) at 6:30 p.m. Dinner costs $15 and visitors are welcome.

The Rotary Club of Falls Church is celebrating 66 years of community “Service Above Self” in 2018 and meets the first and third Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Harvest Moon Restaurant. See FallsChurchRotary.org.

