Falls Church Woman Dies in 2-Vehicle Crash Early Thursday Morning

Lesley R. Coronado, a 26-year-old Falls Church resident, died around 4 a.m. Thursday morning when her vehicle was rear-ended while traveling west on Interstate 66, police reported today.

Virginia State Police say Coronado was driving her 2012 Honda Civic by exit 57 on I-66 early on April 19 when a 2015 Hyundai Elantra driven by a 29-year-old woman from Manassas collided into the car’s rear. Coronado, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene of the accident. The Hyundai driver did not suffer any injuries.

Charges are pending at this time, police report and Virginia State Police Fairfax Division Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.

