Henderson’s Kelly Awarded ‘Teacher of the Year’

Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School’s world history and geography teacher, Farrell Kelly, is the 2018 Falls Church Education Foundation (FCEF) Teacher of the Year. A panel of judges chose Kelly, who was presented with $1500 from the FCEF. He is also a finalist in the Washington Post Teacher of the Year Award. Kelly and all eight of the Falls Church City Public Schools (FCCPS) nominees for Teacher of the Year receive tickets to attend the FCEF Annual Gala and recognition at the annual FCCPS “Celebration of Excellence,” both held in May. Kelly was alerted to the award at a surprise presentation from Henderson Assistant Principal Rory Dippold, FCEF executive director Debbie Hiscott, Director of Curriculum Lisa High, Kelly’s wife Haley Powell Kelly, Superintendent Peter Noonan and Henderson Principal Valerie Hardy.

