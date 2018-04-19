Jefferson Students Stand Out In WordMasters Challenger

Two teams representing Thomas Jefferson Elementary achieved Highest Honors in the recent WordMasters Challenge which is an annual, national vocabulary competition involving nearly 150,000 students. The third-grade team scored an impressive 172 points out of a possible 190 in the second of three meets this year, placing 10th in the nation.

Also, the fourth-grade team scored 179 of a possible 200 points, also finishing tenth in the country. Competing in the tough Gold Division, third graders Charlotte Secrist and Xavier Smith, fourth graders Jack Callan and Mia Sabo and fifth grader Ella Rose Yates each earned a perfect score. Other students from TJ who achieved outstanding results in the meet include third-graders John Steyn and Edan Thomton.

