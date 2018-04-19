Local Realtor Becomes Certified Auctioneer

McLean-based auctioneer Anne Nouri, of Prime Auction Solutions, recently completed her training at the prestigious Certified Auctioneers Institute (CAI). CAI is the industry’s premier training program developed by the National Auctioneers Association (NAA) for auction professionals.

Nouri joins an exclusive group as there are approximately only 120 women with current CAI Designations in the world.

In 2014 Nouri completed her auction training at the prestigious Missouri Auction School and has since earned the following NAA designations: Accredited Auctioneer Real Estate, AARE, Benefit Auction Specialist, BAS, Graduate Personal Property Appraiser, GPPA and now the highest designation in the Auction Industry, Certified Auctioneers Institute, CAI.

Nouri is also a licensed realtor in Virginia, Washington, D.C. and Maryland with Sorelle Realty at Keller Williams McLean (6820 Elm St, McLean), where she serves on the Agent Leadership Council.

Nouri currently serves the Board of Directors at the Virginia Auctioneer Association as well as the Ambassador to Virginia for the NAA.

