Mason Students Gear Up For Governor’s School

Summer Governor’s Schools provide gifted high school juniors and seniors with intensive educational experiences. Each school focuses on one area of interest. Students live on a college campus for up to four weeks participating in laboratory work, field studies, research, individual and group projects, performances, and seminars. Seven George Mason High School students were chosen by the GM selection committee after an in depth application process, and they advanced to the state’s selection committee. Space limitations mean not all nominated students are accepted. Congratulations go to these Mustangs:

Nominated — Clare Doss, Meggie Ferguson – Visual and Performing Arts

Nominated and invited — Sigrid Edson – Humanities; James Gogal – Agriculture; Isabella Hubble – Science; Julianna Markus, Shannon Rodgers – Visual and Performing Arts.

