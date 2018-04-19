Smoking Materials Cause Accidental House Fire in Pimmit Hills

A fire was started by improper disposal of smoking materials in the Pimmit Hills neighborhood around 1:30 a.m. on April 14.

Units from Fairfax County Fire and Rescue and the Arlington County Fire Department were then dispatched to the 1700 block of Pimmit Drive, in the Pimmit Hills section of Fairfax County.

Units arrived on scene to find fire showing on two sides of a one-story, single family home with some extension into the attic. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire. There were no reported civilian or firefighter injuries.

Three occupants were home at the time of the fire. The fire was discovered by a neighbor who then notified the sleeping occupants. All three were able to self-evacuate prior to the arrival of fire department units. Smoke alarms were present but did not activate due to the fire being on the exterior of the home.

Fire Investigators determined that the fire was accidental in nature and started on the exterior of the home. The fire was caused by the improper disposal of smoking materials into a plastic trash can that had been placed next to the exterior of the house.

Two occupants and one pet were displaced as a result of the fire. Red Cross assistance was offered but declined. Damages as a result of the fire are approximately $101,164.

Note: The total content loss includes two vehicles that were exposed to the house fire.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments