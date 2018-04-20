F.C. Police to Attend Crimes Against Women Conference

The City of Falls Church Police Department has been selected as a 2018 scholarship recipient to attend the 13th annual Conference on Crimes Against Women. Corporal Sharee Karlinsey will represent the Department at the conference in Dallas, Texas in mid-April.

Karlinsey was selected as one of the members of law enforcement, prosecutors and victim advocates from across the nation who work with female victims of crime.

The thirteenth annual Conference on Crimes Against Women (CCAW) provides the highest quality workshops, computer labs, and case studies. This scholarship provides access to critical training for communities whose members would otherwise be unable to attend due to increasing budget constraints that public service agencies face. Presented by Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support and the Dallas Police Department, CCAW is a national clearinghouse for training and best practices regarding the identification, investigation, and prosecution of all types of violent crimes against women, including domestic and dating violence, sexual assault, stalking, and human trafficking. This year the conference will welcome over 2,500 professionals from all 50 states. Hosted in Dallas, Texas, the 2018 conference will be held April 16-19.

