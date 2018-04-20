IB & AP Testing Need Volunteers for Proctoring

IB and AP testing season runs from April 27 – May 25 with nearly 1,000 IB and AP exams administered for George Mason High School students. Over 45 more parent volunteers are needed to support the testing proctors and ensure that the testing runs smoothly. The volunteer hall monitors assist in setting up the room, collecting materials, escorting students to the restroom and providing breaks to proctors. For more information, contact Mason’s IB program coordinator Daniel Coast at coastd@fccps.org.

