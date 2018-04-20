Local Volunteers to be Honored by Fairfax Co.

The Fairfax County community will honor 144 nominees for the 2018 Fairfax County Volunteer Service Awards on Friday, April 27 at the Waterford Reception Center (6715 Commerce St., Springfield). Volunteer Fairfax, Chairman Sharon Bulova, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors and hundreds of community members and leaders will gather to celebrate this event as well as to hear the stories of service and to recognize the 144 nominees. More than 400 attendees are expected.

Honorary event chairs, Chairman Sharon Bulova and the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors will be on hand to present awards to their District’s Community Champion. Peggy Fox, award-winning reporter and anchor for WUSA9, a local CBS affiliate, will emcee this special event.

Locals who are being honored are listed below, with the individual or organization’s name, group name (when applicable) and award category being described:

Falls Church honorees: Sue Boucher – Adult Volunteer 250 Hours & Under; Phil Gilliland – Adult Volunteer 250 Hours & Under; David Kline – Benchmark 250; Brenda Buchly – Senior Volunteer; Kristin Ramkey – Benchmark 250 and Hospital Elder Life Program (HELP) – HELP Volunteers – Volunteer Program

McLean honorees: Christine LaMarca – Adult Volunteer 250 Hours & Under; Lauren Padgett – PRS CareRing – Adult Volunteer Group; Charles Hochstein – Benchmark 500 and Melinda Conner – Langley High School National Honor Society – Youth Volunteer Group.

