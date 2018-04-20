Mustangs Make Their Mark Outside Classroom

George Mason High School junior Erik Boesen met with Congressman Don Beyer Jr. on Friday to discuss the future of tech policy. Boesen had won the Congressional app development challenge, and Beyer invited Boesen to meet at his Capitol Hill office. They discussed ways for Boesen to move his interests forward by being proactive and staying up to date on legislative proposals.

Mason junior Annie Castillo is in Jackson, Mississippi helping Beth Ann Fennelley and the Eudora Welty Foundation celebrate the creativity and achievements of all of Mississippi’s talented young poets and writers who participated in National Poetry Month. The trip is part of Castillo’s selection as one of five high school poets named to this year’s National Student Poets Program.

