Village Preservation and Improvement Society (VPIS) will hold its spring members meeting on Sunday, April 22 from 3 – 5 p.m. at the American Legion Hall (400 N. Oak St., Falls Church). Hear from city leaders on VPIS/City new RainSmart stormwater management program and see a live demo of thermal imaging cameras. All are welcome.

