Brailsford & Dunlavey Chosen As F.C. Schools’ Project Rep

The Falls Church School Board this week selected Brailsford and Dunlavey to serve as “owner’s representative” for the George Mason High School construction project.

The firm will function as a representative for the School Board in dealing with general contractors and the technical aspects of the complex high school construction project. A team of skilled construction management professionals is needed to protect the interest of the project’s owners, a statement from the School Board has indicated. “Brailsford and Dunlavey (B&D) will represent Falls Church City Public Schools beginning with the review of the returned detailed proposals from companies currently bidding on the new high school project, which are due on May 17,” the School Board reported.

B&D has planned or managed the implementation of more than $35 billion in completed construction projects. It brings to the George Mason project a strong team that knows the local market. B&D managed the new geothermal powered Dunbar High School and the LEED Gold Certified HD Woodson High School construction projects. They specialize in school program planning, RFP development, project management, and community engagement, and has experience in the delivery of PPEA projects and other forms of public-private partnerships.

Brailsford and Dunlavey, a certified minority-owned company, won the contract with the Falls Church City Schools through a competitive process that included nine interested firms. The F.C. School Board authorized the superintendent to sign the contract with B&D at its April 23 meeting.

Arcadis, which has been an active partner with the F.C. Public Schools as the owner’s representative on numerous projects for more than a decade, will continue in that capacity for the remainder of the Mount Daniel expansion project currently underway, according to the School Board statement.

