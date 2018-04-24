Crime Report: Larcenies & Hit & Runs

This week’s crime report show a week full of hit and runs and larcenies in the City of Falls Church.

On the larceny front, items were stolen from a trunk at Eden Center, the expiration stickers removed from license plates at Roosevelt Towers, a side view mirror was snatched from a car on Pennsylvania Ave. and items were stolen from a locker at 24 Hour Fitness.

Four hit and runs were reported, including one on Roosevelt Blvd., one on Douglass Ave., an incident at W. Marshall and S. Washington St. and one at Eden Center.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: April 16 – 22, 2018

Larceny from Vehicle, 6700 blk Wilson Blvd, (Eden Center), Apr 16, between 6 and 9 PM, items of value were taken from the trunk of an unsecured vehicle.

Hit and Run, 500 Roosevelt Blvd, between 5 AM, Apr 16 and 9 AM, Apr 17, a parked vehicle was struck by another vehicle which left the scene.

Smoking Violations, 6757 Wilson Blvd #24 (Le Billiards), Apr 18, 1:29 PM, a male, 34, of Falls Church, VA, was issued a summons for Smoking in a Restaurant.

Smoking Violations 6779 Wilson Blvd (Café Vy), Apr 18, 1:44 PM, a male, 47, of Annandale, was issued a summons for Smoking in a Restaurant.

Narcotics Violations, 200 blk E Broad St, Apr 18, 2:07 PM, a male, 22, of Falls Church, VA, was issued a summons for Possession of Marijuana.

Hit and Run, 6799 Wilson Blvd (Eden Center), Apr 18, 11 AM, a vehicle hit another vehicle and the driver agreed to exchange information later. Offender ultimately failed to cooperate. Investigation continues.

Destruction of Property, 1000 E Broad St (24 Hour Fitness), Apr 19, between 9 and 11:15 AM, a vehicle in the parking lot was damaged.

Larceny from Building, 1000 E Broad St (24 Hour Fitness), Apr 20, between 6:45 and 7:25 AM, items of value were taken from a locker.

Hit and Run, 300 blk Douglass Ave, Apr 20, between 12:40 and 1:06 PM, a parked vehicle was struck by another vehicle which left the scene.

Destruction of Property, 212 N West St (Shreve-McGonegal), Apr 20, between 5 and 7 PM, a glass door was broken. Investigation continues.

Larceny from Vehicle, 500 Roosevelt Blvd (Roosevelt Towers), between 8 PM, Apr 20 and 2:11 PM, Apr 21, expiration stickers were removed from a vehicles’ license plates.

Larceny from Vehicle, 200 blk Pennsylvania Ave, between 8:30 PM, Apr 21 and 10 AM, Apr 22, a side view mirror was taken from a vehicle.

Hit and Run, W. Marshall St/S Washington St, Apr 22, 8:30 PM, a vehicle was struck by another vehicle whose driver declined to provide information. Investigation continues.

