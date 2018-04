By Sally Cole

The Arc of Northern Virginia’s Corporate and Community Team Challenge will take place Sunday, April 29 from 8 – 11 a.m. at Burke Lake Park. The 8K run and 2M walk event raises funds to sustain and strengthen The Arc of Northern Virginia’s programs, services, and advocacy for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

For more information about the Falls Church-based nonprofit, visit www.thearcofnova.org.

