By Sally Cole

Falls Church’s Liberty Barbecue was named in Washingtonian magazine as one of the Washington Metro area’s top 13 barbeque restaurants while its Thanksgiving sandwich was one of seven barbeque sandwiches highlighted and its Mushroom Melt was one of five vegetarian offerings recommended in the magazine’s May 2018 edition.

Liberty Barbeque is located at 370 W. Broad Street. For more information, visit www.libertyfallschurch.com.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments