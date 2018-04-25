Falls Church Arts Expands Gallery Hours at Kensington

By Sally Cole

at The Kensington Falls Church has expanded its hours to include Sundays from 1 – 4 p.m. starting April 29, the day following their opening reception for their new All Member Show. The local volunteer run gallery is also open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Falls Church Arts, a nonprofit organization founded in 2003, is also hosting its annual Plein Air Arts Festival through June 15 during which artists will be painting outdoors in the City of Falls Church. The Plein Air paintings will be exhibited at the Farmers Market on Saturday, June 16 from 10 a.m. to noon, when results from the competition will be announced. The All Member Show will be on exhibit in the gallery until May 28.

For more information about the All Member Show reception or exhibit or the Plein Air Festival, visit www.fallschurcharts.org.

