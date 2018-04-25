Sen. Kaine: Most GOP Senators Worried

About 40 of the Republicans in the U.S. Senate are privately very worried and concerned about the impact of President Trump on the nation’s, their party’s and their own best interests, U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine told the News-Press in a brief interview in Arlington last weekend. “But,” he said, “they’re also worried about their political base, and this is why they’re not standing up more openly.” Kaine said that this is why aggressive campaigning by Democrats at every level this year is so important.

He also made public remarks to the Arlington Democrats’ annual “Blue Victory Dinner” last Saturday, joining a strong delegation of Democratic women newly elected to the state legislature, and nearing the completion of their first legislative session.

Kaine, who is seeking re-election this year, will be the special guest on May 6 in Fairfax at the Fairfax Democratic Committee’s Jefferson-Obama Dinner in McLean and at the Falls Church City Democratic Committee’s annual potluck dinner at the F.C. Community Center on June 10.

